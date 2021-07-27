Donald Trump: This is communism, it’s not socialism

















Marxism and Communism are taking over our country, and Trump says “I told you so.” In Trump’s most recent speech in Arizona at Turning Point Action, he warns us of impinging Communism from the Radical Left, while hitting on issues such as The Green New Deal, wokeism, and even Hunter Biden’s artwork.

Listen to trump explain how USA is headed to communism #maga pic.twitter.com/tN44MTkrNd — 🦋Kellie🦋 I STILL SEE DUMB PEOPLE (@WinterAsh12) July 23, 2021

He’s right. How is he not? We don’t have a free press. The media is one with the administration. All the administration has to do is tell these corporations what they want and they will do it.

Also, consider the rioters/trespassers who are held without bail, deprived of due process, and banned from seeing the evidence against them. Most are charged with exaggerated misdemeanors.

Related















