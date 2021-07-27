Seattle’s stolen goods sales in a prime Seattle location

COVID mandates closed nearly 150 Seattle businesses permanently. But as the Seattle economy finally reopens, residents and tourists have a new retail outlet to buy clothing and alcohol, radio host Jason Rantz told Mark Steyn, filling in for Tucker on his Fox show.
It’s a few blocks away from Pike Place Market, occupying prime real estate near Sub Pop Records and trendy restaurants Serious Pie and Shaker + Spear.
But there’s a problem. It’s an illegal bazaar appealing mostly to homeless people. It sells what appears to be stolen goods. And the city hasn’t done anything about it yet.
Watch:
When will they raid the cannabis dispensary? (snark)
We know those are heavily guarded by the CPUSA/CCP.
Savage had an article about excessive weed smoking leading to schizophrenia.
CCP is buying dispensaries up as well and only employing Chinese.
PubSlop records sold out a long time ago and only the first Nirvana and some Mudhoney releases are any good from one of the most overrated music scenes in history.
Nirvana came from rural WA and the big hit Come As You Are is a complete rip off of Killing Joke’s-Eighties with the exact same riff.
O/T-sorry if this is repeat, beloved animal jumped on the keyboard because it is very beautiful out.
When the world is running down you make the best of what’s still around.