Donald Trump to Meet with Netanyahu Friday – Peace & Security

Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago this Friday.

Trump initially announced the meeting would take place on Thursday, but at the request of Netanyahu, he switched the meeting to Friday, July 26.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords – And we will have it again.”

“Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it,” he added.

Netanyahu will address the joint session of Congress regarding US-Israel relations amid the war in the Middle East involving Israel and Hamas. Israel is also in a battle with the Houthis and Hezbollah, all backed by Iran.

Hopefully, they will have a lot of security for Netanyahu because there are a lot of crazy terrorists in this country, thanks to the Democrats. And I’m not talking about J6.

The predictably leftist phonies of CODEPINK bought into the Hamas propaganda.

“A visit by Netanyahu to Congress and the US confirms something we already knew: the United States of America financially and morally supports the slaughter of Palestinians happening in Gaza,” CODEPINK’s Palestine Campaign Coordinator Nour Jaghama, said in a statement ahead of the visit from Netanyahu.