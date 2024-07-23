As reported by the Daily Caller, the Department of Defense will begin giving out “economic hardship bonuses” to military members, amounting to a lousy $20 every week.

We give a lot more to illegal aliens. However, this administration has made it clear they are the ones who count. Ukrainian President Zelensky gets billions of dollars quite regularly, but he must also be more important.

Troops in the E1 through E3 rank — considered junior enlisted troops — will receive an additional $20 per month as a result of the new bonus, a senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Military.com on Friday. Junior enlisted troops have been among those hit the hardest in the military by financial hardships in recent years, with low pay compared to the private sector and high inflation and cost rates.

“The monthly bonus amounts, on average, will total approximately $120 [over the six months] … and they’re based on the funding Congress has made available,” the official told Military.com.

This administration is an absolute disgrace. They managed to find money for people coming illegally And other nonsense like climate change.

No servicemember should ever struggle to feed their family or afford housing. The FY25 #NDAA will boost servicemember compensation w/ a 15% pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers, expand allowances for housing & food, & improve the cost of living calculation. pic.twitter.com/X3Hmw4mH66 — Armed Services GOP (@HASCRepublicans) April 11, 2024