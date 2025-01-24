Donald Trump Visits Western NC and California

By
M Dowling
-
2
38

Today, Donald Trump visited Western North Carolina, ravaged by hurricanes, and California is still burning, but the two people most responsible for protecting Californians, Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass want you to know none of this is their fault.

North Carolina

During Donald Trump’s trip to North Carolina, he promised to send the Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild roads and bridges for those still suffering in the West. They have been forgotten.

He is going to reform or cancel FEMA.

Gov. Newsom Is Still Incompetent, As Is Karen Bass

As for California, Donald Trump will send what they need, but he has two conditions. Newsom must put the Voter ID back in place and let the water flow.

Newsom is California’s worst governor.

What a horror:

Everything is his fault:

Newsom vetoed a wildfire prevention bill because it would interfere with his plan to force people out of single homes and into densely populated high-rises.

He’s facing his eighth recall:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz