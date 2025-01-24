Donald Trump Visits Western NC and California

Today, Donald Trump visited Western North Carolina, ravaged by hurricanes, and California is still burning, but the two people most responsible for protecting Californians, Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass want you to know none of this is their fault.

North Carolina

During Donald Trump’s trip to North Carolina, he promised to send the Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild roads and bridges for those still suffering in the West. They have been forgotten.

He is going to reform or cancel FEMA.

So let me just get this straight… President Trump is sending the Army Corps of Engineers BACK to Western North Carolina to help us fix ALL the roads and bridges … …SO CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHY DIDN’T BIDEN DO THIS FOR US ANY TIME IN THE PAST 4 MONTHS?!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UDMpDVJqpg — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 24, 2025

BREAKING: Trump announces executive order to “fundamentally reform” or “get rid of” FEMA.pic.twitter.com/3MszTjWf6G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025

TRUMP, IN NORTH CAROLINA: I am stopping in North Carolina first. They have been abused. A lot of things didn’t happen that should’ve happened. We’re gonna fix it – as fast as we can. FEMA has let the country down. We’re gonna do a good job. We’re gonna supply a lot of the… pic.twitter.com/Kg9ZvPEYvs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025

MAN OF THE PEOPLE: President Donald Trump meeting with the families of North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene. He is joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Franklin Graham.pic.twitter.com/3Vw9F9lkOO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025

The optics of this are astonishing. Most presidents’ first trips are usually somewhere glamorous, but President Trump’s first trip is to Western North Carolina to comfort victims who were forgotten by the regime administration. We The People elected an excellent servant. pic.twitter.com/Dqi9tivUpq — George (@BehizyTweets) January 24, 2025

Gov. Newsom Is Still Incompetent, As Is Karen Bass

As for California, Donald Trump will send what they need, but he has two conditions. Newsom must put the Voter ID back in place and let the water flow.

BREAKING: President Trump lays out two conditions for federal aid to California: 1) Voter ID

2) Let the water flow “Voter ID for the people of California, [and] the water to be released. And they’ll get a lot of help from the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/lWFDMujOLW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2025

Newsom is California’s worst governor.

Gavin Newsom is the worst governor in America, by far. He had the lowest approval rating even before the LA fires put his incompetence on shocking display to the world. Fighting for the people of California means fighting against their inept political leadership. pic.twitter.com/bOwOwToGeI — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 24, 2025

What a horror:

State, federal and local agencies continue to work hard to ensure Palisades Fire survivors can return home. #LAFires pic.twitter.com/g7Cd2yg6Mg — California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) January 24, 2025

State Farm canceled 1600 policies in Pacific Palisades last year because California wouldn’t allow them to raise premiums to cover their exposure. Instead of fixing an immediate problem, Gov Newsom worked on ‘Trump proofing’ his state to protect illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/Qt3m975vR9 — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ️ (@SandraXFreedom) January 24, 2025

Everything is his fault:

Holy smokes Gov. Gavin Newsom just admitted that Democrats destroyed California pic.twitter.com/HVUp5hRHNw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

Newsom vetoed a wildfire prevention bill because it would interfere with his plan to force people out of single homes and into densely populated high-rises.

Evidence that in 2020 Gavin Newsom VETOED a wildfire prevention Bill because it got in the way of Democrats’ ideological obsession with forcing people into dense city apartments instead of single family homes: Time for change in California.https://t.co/7j37KybU0L pic.twitter.com/s60Si5GFgc — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 22, 2025

He’s facing his eighth recall:

REPORT: Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing an effort to recall him over California’s rising costs and policies Saving California, a new coalition, plans to serve Gov. Newsom with recall papers The recall effort cites rising taxes, high cost of living, poor emergency responses, and… pic.twitter.com/nrOlK1qTwW — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) January 24, 2025

