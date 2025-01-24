Marines Are at the Border; State, Local Police, Agencies Deputized

ICE and Border Patrol have arrested and deported over 1,300 people here illegally. They are overwhelmingly criminals. The administration has brought all hands on deck. The United States has been invaded and we are finally acting like we care.

The Heavily Armed Marines are at the border!

Military police and engineers from eight states are among the Pentagon’s Army and Marine units sent to the southern border this week. At the same time, soldiers with the 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain Divisions could join them soon, a U.S. official confirmed on Friday.

The 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain soldiers have not yet been issued “prepare to deploy orders,” the official told Task & Purpose. Instead, they have been informed that if the secretary of defense orders the Army to send more troops to the southern border, they would be the next to go.

The US Marine Corps has arrived at the US/Mexico border after Trump’s deployment HOLY CRAP pic.twitter.com/2gNSkOz38b — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

President Trump deputized state and local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement and detention. If they don’t, they are subject to enforcement themselves.

Border Czar Tom Homan stated previously that impeding enforcement and aiding people here illegally is a federal crime.

JUST IN: President Trump is DEPUTIZING state and local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement and detention, per DHS “Local officials who violate our laws are ALSO subject to enforcement,” @StephenM says. “Every resource we have is going to be… pic.twitter.com/FlMg9bRTP2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

Donald Trump has given the ATF, DEA, and US Marshals Service the power to arrest illegals.

#BREAKING: President Trump has now given the ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service the ability to arrest illegals, per WSJ This instantly added almost TEN THOUSAND new federal agents to the deportation squad They’re ALL going back! pic.twitter.com/j5diSTClN4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 23, 2025

These are some of the deported criminal illegals returning to Mexico.

Trump Effect

They are said to be warning others against coming to the U.S. Tom Homan says that ICE has now made 1,300 arrests, adding:

“Over a 1000 of them are criminals.” pic.twitter.com/AbpeUdLGnT — ♥️Dixie ♥️s America & Trump♥️ (@DixiDarlen) January 24, 2025

