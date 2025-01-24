Marines Are at the Border; State, Local Police, Agencies Deputized

By
M Dowling
-
0
33

ICE and Border Patrol have arrested and deported over 1,300 people here illegally. They are overwhelmingly criminals. The administration has brought all hands on deck. The United States has been invaded and we are finally acting like we care.

The Heavily Armed Marines are at the border!

Military police and engineers from eight states are among the Pentagon’s Army and Marine units sent to the southern border this week. At the same time, soldiers with the 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain Divisions could join them soon, a U.S. official confirmed on Friday.

The 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain soldiers have not yet been issued “prepare to deploy orders,” the official told Task & Purpose. Instead, they have been informed that if the secretary of defense orders the Army to send more troops to the southern border, they would be the next to go.

President Trump deputized state and local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement and detention. If they don’t, they are subject to enforcement themselves.

Border Czar Tom Homan stated previously that impeding enforcement and aiding people here illegally is a federal crime.

Donald Trump has given the ATF, DEA, and US Marshals Service the power to arrest illegals.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments