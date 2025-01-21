Reports Donald Trump Frees Libertarian Ross Ulbricht Today

Former Eagle Scout and physics grad Ross Ulbricht, a free speech advocate, was sentenced to two life terms plus 40 years, which means he will die in prison. Donald Trump reportedly released him.

Donald Trump made a promise to Libertarians that he would free Ross Ulbricht, who was serving a very harsh sentence for things people did on his platform.

He has served eleven years of his sentence.

Elon Musk said he would be freed, so did Phiip Anderson. Liam McCollum said Trump’s team had confirmed that he would be freed.

BREAKING: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S TEAM HAS CONFIRMED ROSS ULBRICHT WILL BE FREED TONIGHT OR TOMORROW Donald Trump promised to Free Ross to a room full of Libertarians at the @LPNational convention last year. I captured the electrifying moment here: pic.twitter.com/SEF6zZX37F — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) January 21, 2025

BREAKING: Ross Ulbricht will be pardoned and released tomorrow by Donald Trump. THANK GOD — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) January 21, 2025

The Over-Sentencing

There is widespread support for freeing him, from Ken Starr to Sen. Rand Paul. Others like Rolling Stone, 12 former prosecutors, Justice Dept. officials, and 44 criminal justice organizations support freeing him.

Former Solicitor General Ken Starr joined the cacophony of voices to offer clemency.

“I am proud to join the many prominent figures in politics and law who have raised their voices to support clemency for Ross,” Starr said.

Libertarian Sen. Rand Paul believes the sentence was too harsh. “Like so many others, I am shocked by the harsh sentence imposed on this first-time offender. Mr. Ulbricht’s sentence is disproportionate to his crimes.”

The Crime

Ross Ulbricht allegedly created and operated the darknet market website Silk Road from 2011 until his arrest in 2013. He made $13 million. Ulbricht used cryptocurrency.

In October 2013, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Ulbricht and took the Silk Road offline.

In 2015, he was allegedly engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. He reportedly distributed narcotics, distributed narcotics using the internet, and conspired to distribute narcotics. Other crimes included conspiring to commit money laundering and conspiracy to traffic fraudulent identity documents. They added conspiracy to commit computer hacking. He didn’t actually do it. People on his free speech site did.

Details

60 days from today, #RossUlbricht will have served 10 full years in prison and will begin his 11th year. #FreeRoss https://t.co/Z9sIQ1j2hh pic.twitter.com/kLFmWKqyAM — Free_Ross (@Free_Ross) August 1, 2023

