Nazi Salutes, Hitler Language, Pardons & It’s Only Day 1

The Left has restarted their vicious attacks against the Right, falsely claiming Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute when he simply made a from-the-heart gesture as he thanked voters.

Harvard claimed Donald Trump’s rhetoric echoed Hitler’s. The man who wrote it equates deportations with Hitler. Using Hitler to attack Republicans is getting old.

CNN is back to viciously attacking the administration and lying. Unfortunately, it’s not only CNN. The legacy media gets their morning calls on what to say, and they echo each other. The media causes or stirs up much of the hate. Do they run government?

Here’s one lie from legacy media with no corrections from the so-called reporter:

Pardoning the Biden Crime Family

Joe Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses minutes before he left the White House. The cover for Biden pardoning his family is that Donald Trump’s DOJ will falsely charge his family. The family took millions from pay-to-play grifting and didn’t pay taxes on the money.

Biden and his family turned the White House into a crime syndicate.

Biden made last-minute pardons of criminals and liars, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley Liz Cheney, Ashli Babbitt’s murderer Michael Byrd, and others.

Journalist Benny Johnson said a DOJ source told him “all” the J6 prisoners will be released by Trump’s sweeping pardons.

The pardons are all wide-ranging, including any crime. They cover the months and years from January 1, 2014, to yesterday.

His family and all the others pardoned will still have to testify, and they can go to prison if they perjure themselves. Rand Paul vows to continue his investigation of Anthony Fauci.

He gave the same pardons to Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, members of Congress and staff of the Jan. 6 committee, Capitol and D.C. police who testified before the Jan. 6 select committee.

The January 6 Pardons

Donald Trump was under tremendous pressure from some in his own party to keep many of the Jan. 6 prisoners incarcerated and not pardoned.

On the “Trump War Room” social media account, President Trump on Monday gave a “full pardon” to over 1,500 J6 prisoners. Another 300 await trials or sentencing. The administration was still arresting people last week.

The Proud Boys were falsely accused of being domestic terrorists. Joe Biggs, who worked for Alex Jones, was released after three years of isolation and other abuses. He was sentenced to 17 years for seditious conspiracy. The prosecution wanted 33 years.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean will be released. Tarrio wasn’t even in DC on January 6. The men were sentenced to 17 and 18 years.

Even murderers often don’t get sentences like that. Some get out in three years in Manhattan.

Some reports indicate that Trump decided to release every single Jan. 6 prisoner after Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons.

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Hundreds of January 6th Political Prisoners are being FREED from Federal Prison. Releases currently happening ACROSS the country. When I asked a DOJ Insider how many J6 prisoners will be released they responded with one word: “All” This is HISTORY pic.twitter.com/8TOUPTFk2Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2025

Some will receive commutations.

Not one of the prisoners deserved more suffering than they had already gone through.

Brandon Straka, who is gay, wrote on X:

In 2017, I was a Democrat who cried when Donald Trump took office. I was terrified because the liberal media that I then trusted told me that Trump would round up people like me, put me in jail, take my rights away, marginalize me, and destroy my life.

In 2021, Joe Biden took office, and he did everything to me that the media said that Donald Trump would do.

In 2025, I cried again the day Donald Trump took office.

But this time it was because Donald Trump liberated me.

The Five Officers Died Lie

Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren told CNN that on January 6 five police officers were killed. None were. One officer died the day after from a stroke no one could tie to January 6 since there is a video of him at several points, including at the end, in which he was working and appeared fine. The officer told his brother he was fine and no one attacked him.

Other officers died well after the January 6 riot, some by suicide.

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) just criticized the pardons on CNN by saying “He has unfortunately pardoned police killers. Five police officers died that day.” It is a claim made by other senators. Only one person died that day: protester Ashli Babbitt https://t.co/6lCZsR2Dpp — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 21, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email