President Trump Fired 1000 Biden Appointees, Including the Creepy Chef

President Donald Trump announced that his administration is actively removing over a thousand appointees from former President Joe Biden’s tenure. In a statement released on Truth Social.

Among them is José Andrés, head of the World Central Kitchen.

Here is the creepy chef, pictured with Ryan Routh, Trump’s would-be assassin:

Andres maliciously accused Israel of “systematically targeting aid workers.” Meanwhile, his organization employed terrorists in Gaza.

The World Central Kitchen employed 62 terrorists in Gaza (25% of the WCK’s total headcount in Gaza).

Andrés is known for cooking for the likes of Hillary and Bill Clinton, as well as Kamala Harris.

You have to wonder what else he was cooking up.

Here he is getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

