Donald Trump Won’t Appear at Any Debate

Former President Trump will not debate. Joe Biden won’t debate either. Perhaps they will debate with each other if they are candidates.

What do you think?

Donald Trump is getting a lot of criticism as arrogant, but Donald Trump feels he’s so far ahead in the polls he doesn’t see the point. DJT is fifty – sixty points ahead, and they’ll just insult him. The moderators would be awful.

What say you?

Is anyone going to watch the Monday debate? Or are you going to watch the Tucker-Trump interview?

The following obviously is a joke, but not that far from the truth.

