WOKE School Cancels Advanced Math So White & Asian Kids Don’t Surpass Minorities

The Boston Globe reported that advanced math students were primarily White and Asian, while lower-level courses mostly had Black and Hispanic students. Cambridge Public Schools noticed this trend before, but things only worsened due to the pandemic. This led to all four middle schools in the district axing Algebra I.
Instead of providing extra help to the minority children and their families so they can do the work, the WOKE schools decided to drag down all the children based on the color of their skin.
A district parent and a Harvard physicist, Jacob Barandes, told the Boston Globe, “The students who are able to jump into a higher level math class (in high school) are students from better-resourced backgrounds.” The scientist added, “They’re shortchanging a significant number of students, overwhelmingly students from less-resourced backgrounds, which is deeply inequitable.”
Another parent is probably going to enroll her child in a private school. Others talked of homeschooling.
Parents are worried that axing advanced classes will make it harder for their children to keep up with high school math.
Schools Superintendent Victoria Greer told the Globe, “We have a huge focus on addressing both the academic achievement gaps and the opportunity gaps in our community.” Greer continued, “One thing the district is not interested in doing is perpetuating those gaps.”
So give them extra help!! You don’t limit children with your own personal biases.
Manuel Fernandez, the former principal of Cambridge Street Upper School, told the outlet, “Students internalize it—they believe the smart kids are the white kids. Our staff said we cannot continue to divide our students this way.” Fernandez added, “Over time, you end up with lower-level math courses filled with black and Latino children and high-level math classes with white and Asian children.”
Yes, so what you do is get them help. You don’t give up on them and assume they can’t learn advanced math because of the color of their skin or the math is too white. That’s irrational.
This person was a principal? He thinks the thing to do is to turn everyone into dummies.
I have worked for years with minority children, and many had disadvantaged backgrounds, but they learn as well as anyone else. Give them the extra help they need.
It’s Insane
As some posters say, we need school choice!
So Cambridge Public Schools gets millions of dollars from the taxpayer. There are disparities between affluent children & low income children. So instead of teaching them up you…eliminate advanced math. This is a walking billboard for school choice. https://t.co/5dizK1xecm
Throughout history great powers have risen and fallen. Those that became great generally had strong, wise leaders and developed great military power. Often, they fell because the leaders no longer had wise help, and the leaders became too selfish and wealth lead to people who no longer had to work for a living. Many began using mercenaries in their armed forces and slaves to do ‘mundane’ tasks.
Since industrialization began, great natural resources became a necessity.
The way to defeat a superior power was to wait for or even facilitate a country’s suicide.
The USA became the greatest power on earth. Those that want to bring it down are trying to encourage it’s suicide. Let’s look at the plan for suicide:
The USA could build off great resources including cheap power. To bring it to suicide the country needs to drop the advantage. So, find reasons to not use coal, shut down recovering oil and natural gas resources, convince the nation that uranium generation of electricity is bad. Create expensive energy, dependent on resources from other countries.
Farm out the mundane to “slaves” (or people in other countries who are effectively slaves.)
The country became a place where great scientist and inventors could prosper. That had to be stopped.
So begin to punish creative clear thinkers (Think of medical people who warned against mRNA vaccines.)
The resource of people and their minds has to be stopped, by not training the best to be the best. Have the school no longer have training to help the best learn and grow.
The resource of hard-working people: reward people who do not work hard and punish through taxes those that do.
Etc. etc. …