Donald Trump’s Brilliant Last Appeal to Virginians

















Trump has launched a phone rally beginning at 8 p.m. He made note of it in a statement via his Save America PAC in which he suggested that his base will have to turn out in large numbers in order to push Youngkin over the finish line to victory.

It is a razor-thin fight with a lot of voter corruption and, as Donald Trump said, there is only one way to win.

“I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on,” Trump said. “The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote. Remember this, Glenn Youngkin is a good man, a hardworking man, a successful man. He loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children’s education, and many other very good things.”

“Terry McAuliffe is a low-life politician who lies, cheats, and steals. He was a terrible high-tax governor and would be if elected, an even worse governor again,” he added.

Early on, Youngkin accepted Trump’s endorsement, saying the former president “represents so much of why I’m running.” But the pair have not appeared together on the campaign trail and Youngkin is not participating in the tele-rally.

Among the larger pool of registered voters, it’s a one-point race: McAuliffe 47 percent vs. Youngkin 48 percent. Two weeks ago, McAuliffe led among registered voters by 11 points, 52-41 percent.

Since then McAuliffe made it clear that parents will have no say in the education of their children. When I helped my local politician, I told his campaign chief about the corrupt absentee ballots the Democrat lawyer insisted were legitimate. He said they know mail-in balloting is corrupt and Democrats have full control of it, but if they are far enough ahead it won’t matter. That was when there were only a small number of mail-in ballots.

