Perfect Response to Democrats Trying to Cancel the Southwest Pilot

















Recently, a Southwest pilot softly said on speaker after he landed a flight, “Let’s go, Brandon.” Democrats were shocked and appalled and claimed the passengers gasped. Gasped? They want him fired, of course. What do they care about taking someone’s livelihood away? Democrats even want to boycott Southwest as long as the pilot is employed.

You would think Democrats are very civil, but, alas, no, they’re just hypocrites.

Twitter influencer Greg Price responded perfectly in tweets.

I cannot believe that a Southwest Airlines pilot would say 'Lets Go Brandon' during a flight. That's so disgraceful and offensive. He literally needs to be fired. pic.twitter.com/oSOdBiZ0vQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2021

I cannot even begin to describe to you how much it offends me that a Southwest Airlines pilot said "Lets Go Brandon" pic.twitter.com/hOt0woPJI4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2021

Saying "Lets Go Brandon" should absolutely be what causes a Southwest pilot to lose his job pic.twitter.com/Ue9VHqtEm7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2021

Boycott Southwest Airlines pic.twitter.com/Q9QtnDAv4R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2021

