Perfect Response to Democrats Trying to Cancel the Southwest Pilot

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Recently, a Southwest pilot softly said on speaker after he landed a flight, “Let’s go, Brandon.” Democrats were shocked and appalled and claimed the passengers gasped. Gasped? They want him fired, of course. What do they care about taking someone’s livelihood away? Democrats even want to boycott Southwest as long as the pilot is employed.

You would think Democrats are very civil, but, alas, no, they’re just hypocrites.

Twitter influencer Greg Price responded perfectly in tweets.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply