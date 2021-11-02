McAuliffe Leaves You With This: There Are Too Many White Teachers in VA

















McAuliffe’s parting message is Virginia schools have too many white teachers. No kidding, that’s what he said.

That is pure racism.

Why not just have white schools with white teachers and black schools with black teachers?

He wants 80% black teachers because he claims the schools are 80% black. What difference does skin color make? If MLK Jr. saw this, he would be appalled.

This pandering fool McAuliffe couldn’t care less about the quality of education. He just wants to inflict Marxism on the Virginians.

We already heard that the McAuliffe campaign claims the election won’t be decided Tuesday because of all the mail-in ballots they have to bring in from drop boxes. The McAuliffe team also hired Hillary’s attorney, Marc Elias who is an expert at contesting elections.

McAuliffe’s closing message: Va has too many white teachers “50% of the students at Va. schools K-12, 50% are students of color & yet 80 percent of teachers are white. We all know what we have to do in a school to make everybody feel comfortable in school. So, let’s diversify” pic.twitter.com/TJC2beResW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 1, 2021

Terry McAuliffe closes his campaign with the message that there are too many white teachers in Virginia schools. He wants to reduce the number of white teachers in order to "make everybody feel comfortable."pic.twitter.com/E0VwLh7MkX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 1, 2021

Related















