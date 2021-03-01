Donald Trump’s full save America speech to CPAC. and why it’s so important









During his speech at CPAC on Sunday, Donald J. Trump laid out a clear path for the America First agenda that he established as the core of the Republican Party. He broadened the base with this philosophy.

YOU CAN READ HIS REMARKS AT LIBERTY NATION ON THIS LINK., or you can watch his hour-and-a-half-long speech:

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE SPEECH

DJT paid tribute to Rush Limbaugh, and it was an important moment. He was reminding the base of who they are.

This movement is not about DJT. It’s about saving America from socialism, which will be followed by communism. Donald Trump is simply the man who gets it and is willing to fight for it at all costs.

There were comments, particularly concerning immigration, about the corrupt press, which seriously harmed our nation. The press has united with the White House and Big Tech to form a ruling oligarchy.

CPAC helped Americans understand they must fight them, all of them.

Whatever you perceive his faults to be, Donald Trump is the leader who is willing to fight for our freedoms.

BLASTING BIDEN

Former President Trump blasted the clearly mentally challenged Joe Biden in his CPAC speech yesterday.

“We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be and how far left they would go,” Trump told the receptive audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla.

He called on the Biden administration to open the schools immediately.

Trump tore into Biden over immigration, the pandemic, trade, and transgender rights.’ He labeled Biden’s administration as “anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science.”

On immigration and the border, he said, “They may be killers. They may be rapists. They may be drug smugglers. You take them, and you release them into our country.” He was referencing the anonymous thousands pouring that includes criminals and terrorists. Biden does not want criminals to be deported and is making the USA into a “sanctuary” nation.

Trump also aimed Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, appropriately taking credit for the vaccine and the plan for its distribution in the U.S.

“I handed the new administration a modern-day medical miracle,” he said, referring to the vaccine.

“I pushed the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] like they have never been pushed before,” he continued. “They have never been pushed like I pushed them. I didn’t like them at all, but once we got it done, I said, ‘I now love you very much.’”

Trump also addressed the issue of allowing transgender females to participate in female sports.

TRANSGENDERS RUINING WOMEN’S SPORTS

“What coach wants to recruit a young woman if her record could be easily broken by someone who was born a man?” he said. “I think it’s crazy. We must protect the integrity of women’s sports.”

ELECTION INTEGRITY

He spent about a half-hour on election fraud and stated again that he won the election. We don’t know that he won and can never know in all likelihood. However, the last-minute election law changes were meant to allow fraud and favor Joe Biden. Mail-in balloting is rife with fraud. Try working the absentee ballots in New York, and you will see it’s true. Also, allowing ballots to come in endlessly from drop boxes with no chain of command was a serious problem. Additionally, ballot harvesting is very suspect.

We cringed when the President spent so much time on the issue since it took away from other dangerous issues we currently face, like open borders. But then we heard HR 1 will pass the House soon, and we know what that does to the vote permanently. They plan to follow that up with more gun control and more trillion-dollar spending.

Also, we know that the former President was amending his speech as he listened to the speakers. Then we saw the following McLaughlin poll and found that ‘election integrity’ was their number one issue. So, we think DJT was probably miles ahead of us instinctively.

DJT concentrated appropriately on the real fraud of mail-in balloting and election law changes.

There was some real brilliance in hitting these topics and so clearly outlining what is at stake.

