Biden is purging ‘dangerous’ Trump supporters from the federal government









President Joe Biden [his bureaucratic handlers] is purging the federal government of people who support Donald Trump.

As most presidents do, the former president appointed dozens of supporters to government boards and committees. He also installed others in career positions within the federal government, [which desperately needs diversity].

The Biden White House is now working to seek out those people and fire them. The WH is afraid they might interfere with Biden’s agenda, according to NBC News. The Sentinel hopes they do and that Biden fails. Biden’s agenda will destroy the USA.

NBC News spoke to “experts” who say this is different since Trump supporters are “dangerous.”

Democrats [socialists/communists] continue to use the overblown January 6 riot at the Capitol to paint all Trump supporters as “dangerous.”

Within days of the November election, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for making a database of Trump administration officials in case they try to “downplay” their ties to the former president.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Nov. 6.

Experts call the purge necessary since they are a “threat to democracy.”

EXISTENTIAL THREATS

The Left is pretending Trump established a deep state that needs to be excised.

“Under the guise of stopping a ‘deep state’ coup that never existed, Trump appears to have tried to create a deep state of his own,” newyorker.com Executive Editor David Rohde, author of “In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth about America’s Deep State’” told NBC News. Rhode added that Trump’s “burrowing” represented “an existential threat to democracy.”

“Not to be hyperbolic, but the damage some of these people could do is enormous,” Project on Government Oversight public policy director Liz Hempowicz added.

A Biden White House official acknowledged the administration is conducting a review of Trump’s appointments to federal boards and committees but did not mention a purge in the entire bureaucracy.

The administration “is conducting a thorough review of several councils, commissions, and advisory boards,” a White House official told NBC. “As part of that review, we may remove individuals whose continued membership on the board would not serve the public interest.”

They plan to do the same thing in the military. It has to be frightening for people who need their jobs. The real threats to democracy are these Stalinists who won’t let anyone who opposes them keep a job in the federal government that will soon control everything in our lives.

The Left is purging all opposition from the government, and they want the federal government to run everything. It’s time to be afraid.

