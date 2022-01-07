Donald Trump’s Interview with OAN: Biden Introduced Communism

Donald Trump is a true blue American in a world of communists and in a country that is becoming more and more communist by the day, through WOKEness, CRT, 1619 Project, vicious dehumanization of political opponents, constant lies.

Democrats are taking over every agency and hoping to take over elections. They are planning to overturn our capitalist government as proven by their Build Back Better Bill.

All that stands between them and our democracy is Donald Trump. He’s a serious threat to communism. As Donald Trump said we’re in the beginning stages of communism, maybe beyond the beginning.

WATCH:

Related