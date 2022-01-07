With President Biden failing miserably in his first year in office, the Democrats are running on J6 and destroying Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi is hiding her J6 correspondence, and she is responsible for security at the Capitol.

That’s a very big story, but it is being ignored by the media.

Speaker Pelosi and Capitol police refused 10,000 National Guard. Pelosi is said to be obstructing records related to security preparedness of the Capitol from the Sergeant-at-Arms, the Chief Administrative Officer, and the House General Counsel, all of whom, Davis said, report to Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi, not Donald Trump, is responsible for security at the Capitol, but she did not secure the Capitol, despite warnings.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shared blame for the riot that occurred on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Stefanik, who serves as House GOP Conference chair, released a statement on the eve of the Capitol breach’s anniversary, thanking law enforcement for their work to control the riotous behavior but condemning Pelosi for ultimately being the one “responsible” for leaving the Capitol prone to attack.

Stefanik called it “unacceptable” that despite Pelosi’s partisan nine-person investigatory committee persisting with its probe into the riot, “one year later the American people still do not have answers as to why the Capitol was left so vulnerable.”

Stefanik said about the committee targeting former President Donald Trump, “Rather than focusing on improving the security of the Capitol and adopting all the recommendations from the U.S. Capitol Police, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are instead using their illegitimate partisan sham of a committee to shred Constitutional precedent and punish their political opponents,”

Stefanik on Wednesday also reiterated that the January 6 committee has essentially deemed Pelosi exempt from blame for the riot, despite Pelosi’s history of overseeing security-related actions of the Capitol like installing magnetometers, holding a briefing on security preparedness ahead of a September 18 rally, and limiting Capitol visitation because of coronavirus.

Sicknick died of a stroke. Evans was killed by a leftist lunatic weeks afterwards. The other two were suicides. Pelosi is lying blatantly and shamelessly. But she’s in the ruling class so she is allowed to do this without consequence. https://t.co/Gcvhcut4xO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2022

