Donald Trump’s Press Conference on Illegal Immigration

Donald Trump just held a news conference and focused on illegal immigration. As Mr. Trump said, no one who allowed the bloodshed of migrant crime should be president.

He wants to imprison foreigners for ten years, with no probation, for repeatedly coming into the United States illegally.

The former president wants people here illegally to face the death penalty if they kill an American.

Migrant flights will end.

Sanctuary cities (they’re sanctuaries for criminals) and catch-and-release will stop.

Donald J. Trump calls November 5th Liberation Day.

