Breaking! Large-Scale Voter Fraud Operation Uncovered in Pennsylvania

The Lancaster County Elections Office received approximately 2,500 voter registration applications near the registration deadline, with many showing signs of potential fraud, such as identical handwriting, unknown signatures, and mismatched information with previously registered voters.

An ongoing investigation by Lancaster County detectives confirmed fraudulent applications with false identities and addresses and legitimate applications where individuals did not request or sign the form.

The fraud is linked to a large-scale canvassing operation that began in June, primarily affecting Lancaster City and other areas in Lancaster County. So far, 60% of the investigated applications have been deemed fraudulent, with the investigation continuing and additional assistance by the police possible.

There have to be serious repercussions for this!

There is some vote-switching going on with these machines.

Most of America wants new voter integrity laws.

Several polls have shown that 10% to 14% of noncitizens voted and promised to vote again. Since then, millions have poured into the country illegally.


