Donald Trump’s Recent Appointments With Brief Clips

These esteemed men and women nominated for high-level positions are well-known and highly respected. However, you might not like a couple of them.

Sen. Murkowski will not approve them without the Biden FBI conducting background checks in advance. Many will remember that in 2016, the politicized administration refused clearances for perfectly fine people.

We will likely also have problems with Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell.

Trump’s appointments are very diverse.

Scott Turner was nominated to become the HUD Secretary, and Dr. Ben Carson was his mentor.

Thank you, Mr. President. I am thrilled to continue the outstanding work we began in your last administration at HUD with an incredible team. I am deeply humbled by your confidence in my nomination. I would also like to express the sincerest of gratitude to my mentor, Secretary… pic.twitter.com/X2ZJLSrfGI — Scott Turner (@sturnerofficial) November 23, 2024

BREAKING: President-elect Donald J. Trump taps Scott Turner as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Turner is a former Opportunity and Revitalization Council leader with a background in sports, community leadership, and public service. Under Turner’s… pic.twitter.com/vcis3Nvbqy — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) November 23, 2024

We all know Seb Gorka.

Honored beyond words to serve President @realDonaldTrump once again, in what will be the greatest Administration of the modern age. #MakingAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/Y0wvlrwGvh — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 23, 2024

Underappreciated, intelligent, and competent Russell Vought

Probably the most underappreciated appointment so far.

Russ Vought is a relatively unknown guy who has big plans to slash federal spending. His interview with Tucker Carlson is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/ycO53p02X2 — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 23, 2024

Russ Vought explains to Tucker Carlson that anyone who believes recess appointments are unconstitutional are wrong. In fact, there are specific provisions in the constitution that are mapped out for this exact reason. pic.twitter.com/iy2YeYS5LO — Tucker Carlson Network Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) November 19, 2024

For those wondering who Russ Vought is, he led the Office of Management & Budget (OMB) in Trump’s first term, and he recently did a podcast with Tucker Carlson:pic.twitter.com/9SqgU3d20k — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 23, 2024

Dr. Marty Makary will become the FDA Commissioner.

Marty Markary’s opening at the House COVID Subcommittee: “We’ve seen something which is unforgivable, and that is the weaponization of medical research itself, the CDC putting out their own shoddy studies…because it gave them the result they wanted.”pic.twitter.com/f0n1sh08Lh — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) March 1, 2023

Dr. Dave Weldon will be the CDC Director.

JUST IN: Trump selects former Congressman Dr. Dave Weldon as CDC Director. “Americans have lost trust in the CDC and in our Federal Health Authorities, who have engaged in censorship, data manipulation, and misinformation.” “Given the current Chronic Health Crisis in our… pic.twitter.com/duWLl3bIIk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2024

BREAKING: President-elect Donald J. Trump selects Dr. Dave Weldon to lead Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This marks a major turning point for an agency plagued by censorship and data manipulation. Dr. Weldon, a 40-year medical doctor and… pic.twitter.com/HASJzQYUEA — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) November 23, 2024

Dr. Janette Newshelwat is the surgeon general.



From Politco on Janette Nesheiwat “But she at times seemed to criticize the CDC’s guidance about Covid vaccines, saying earlier this year that for many Americans, especially young people, the vaccine’s risks would outweigh the benefits — while acknowledging that risk is small… — Austen (@Druganon27) November 23, 2024

Dr Janette Nesheiwat has just been picked as Surgeon General of the United States Dr Janette Nesheiwat was an advocate for COVID lockdowns and here she is advising 5-11 year old kids “28,000,000 children” to take the Covid vaccine with “extremely low” risk “Do you think they… pic.twitter.com/vAKjj4T9P8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 23, 2024

Alex Wong:

I am thrilled to have Alex Wong on the NSC as President Trump’s Principal Deputy National Security Advisor. Alex has a proven record of delivering results during President Trump’s first term where he helped negotiate the historic summits with Kim Jong Un that stabilized… — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) November 23, 2024

Lori Chavez DeRemer, Secretary of Labor

Thank you for this opportunity, President Trump! Working-class Americans finally have a lifeline with you in the White House. It’s time to bring our economy to new heights and secure a prosperous future for all hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/72l2VziTKq — Lori Chavez-DeRemer (@LChavezDeRemer) November 23, 2024

It’s not cool. Chavez-DeRemer voted for the PRO Act, which would have overturned right-to-work laws in most states.https://t.co/kZhzT529T6 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) November 23, 2024

Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary

Homophobic Donald Trump just nominated Scott Bessent, a gay man, as Treasury Secretary. We look forward to Bessent joining us in Trump’s Gay Concentration Camp. It’s going to be FABULOUS! ️‍ pic.twitter.com/84nWbUCL40 — MAGA Daddy (@plramirez) November 23, 2024

Pam Bondi, Attorney General

Pam Bondi (Jan 2024) says that anyone who is fighting to keep their names private in the Jeffrey Epstein documents has NO LEGAL BASIS to do so. Bring on the list!!! pic.twitter.com/KM7oyva5rw — MAGABrittany (@paintsaints) November 22, 2024

