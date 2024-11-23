CNN fears Pam Bondi because she’s “competent” and, as such, is “dangerous.” Usually, competent is a good thing, but maybe not for CNN. It would explain a lot about the network.

“We should all fear her because she’s competent,” said CNN analyst Jason Johnson.

“Pam Bondi is exactly what I was saying in the last segment, that we should all fear because she’s competent.

“We may not agree with her ideologically, but she actually knows how to do this job. So if anyone on the Democratic side, or anyone who cared about liberty or justice, was thinking, well, maybe Matt Gaetz will screw this up, and that will give us some time. No, Pam Bondi knows what she’s doing.

“She knows what she’s doing about immigration. Remember, Florida is one of those states that’s been very aggressive about migrants and deportation and moving people to different states and everything else like that. Florida has enacted all sorts of rules and laws to curtail students and what they can do on campuses and finding legal justifications for manipulating education money.

“She is a dangerous and effective pick, and that’s frankly, worse than what we would have got with Matt Gaetz, even with the deplorable moral background that he has…”

Oh, no! She’s competent!

MSNBC is losing its mind over Trump’s AG pick as Pam Bondi already because they know she will be easily confirmed “We should all fear [her] because she’s competent.” pic.twitter.com/VehRNpmJbL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2024

More About Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi, a Federal Prosecutor for 30 years, is the first female Attorney General in Florida and is known for her hard-line stance against human trafficking and cartel smuggling.

She also wants to find the 300,000 missing children.

Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi is an absolute WARRIOR when it comes to illegal immigration They’re ALL going back! pic.twitter.com/ZA6kooqJ1S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 22, 2024

Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee, Pam Bondi, delivered a bombshell presentation in 2020 exposing the Biden family’s ties to the corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma. During her revelations on Ukraine corruption, the big three networks—ABC, CBS, and NBC—went dark,… pic.twitter.com/AmAKyXt4YC — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 22, 2024

She has been criticized for supporting Red Flag laws, but that shouldn’t be an issue in her position. She is America First and loyal. Trump is not pushing national Red Flag Laws. He wants the states to have more control.

Eric Holder Is Worried About Her Loyalty

David Axelrod doesn’t like the fact that she’s loyal and thinks she’d violate the Constitution.

She would never. Axelrod preferred it when Trump picked disloyal people his enemies approved of.

“So, he gets in her what he wants,” said Axelrod, “which is — he wants someone who will be responsive to him first, not the duties of the attorney general or the Constitution,” Axelrod said Thursday evening in an interview on CNN.

“He wants to have political control over the Justice Department, and she, to Scott‘s point, I think she‘s fully willing, able, and capable of doing that, of putting a political functionary … who he trusts in that office.”

“Now, whether the rest of the country feels comfortable about that, whether the senators do. We‘ll see,” Axelrod said. “It is a very … I think it‘s a very daunting proposition for those who care about the integrity of the Justice Department.”

Did he forget that Eric Holder was Obama’s wingman and actually did break the law? How about Biden? Isn’t Garland an obedient servant of Biden over justice? Biden says arrest Donald Trump and Garland falls in line. Let’s not forget Loretta Lynch who told people to take to the streets. She wanted to see “blood in the streets.”

Bondi won’t do any of that. She’s loyal to America First.

