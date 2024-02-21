Trump on “Fake Prosecutions,” “This Is Communism”

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in all caps, calling for the end to “fake prosecutions.” He declared that it is “election interference,” and he wants it to “stop immediately.”

“This is communism and a threat to democracy. Our country will not stand for it,” he declared.

He asked why the “radical left lunatic prosecutors and judges” didn’t start three years ago?

The former president cited Section 9-85.500 of the Justice Department’s Justice Manual:

“Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.”

The left doesn’t care about the Constitution, so they aren’t going to care about the DOJ manual.

Donald Trump just suffered through a fraudulent civil trial with no victims that has rocked even Democrats in New York. He faces the Manhattan hush money trial in March. That case is built on the word of a convicted liar and is a non-crime. Donald Trump did not use campaign funds to pay off Stormy Daniels. Michael Cohen paid her off, and Trump reimbursed him with his own money. It was not a campaign finance violation.

The Georgia RICO case is also an outrageous overreach based on a false interpretation of Mr. Trump’s insistence that the Georgia Secretary of State find votes.

The documents case in Florida is aimed at convicting him for taking documents he’s allowed to declassify and take, while Joe Biden, who stole documents from a SCIF as a senator and vice president, skates.

Then there is the DC case. The special counsel will attempt to prove Donald Trump conspired to cause an insurrection.

All this – 91 charges – were rushed to take place before the election.

