Trump on “Fake Prosecutions,” “This Is Communism”

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in all caps, calling for the end to “fake prosecutions.” He declared that it is “election interference,” and he wants it to “stop immediately.”
“This is communism and a threat to democracy. Our country will not stand for it,” he declared.
He asked why the “radical left lunatic prosecutors and judges” didn’t start three years ago?
The former president cited Section 9-85.500 of the Justice Department’s Justice Manual:
“Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.”
The left doesn’t care about the Constitution, so they aren’t going to care about the DOJ manual.
Donald Trump just suffered through a fraudulent civil trial with no victims that has rocked even Democrats in New York. He faces the Manhattan hush money trial in March. That case is built on the word of a convicted liar and is a non-crime. Donald Trump did not use campaign funds to pay off Stormy Daniels. Michael Cohen paid her off, and Trump reimbursed him with his own money. It was not a campaign finance violation.
The Georgia RICO case is also an outrageous overreach based on a false interpretation of Mr. Trump’s insistence that the Georgia Secretary of State find votes.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
The documents case in Florida is aimed at convicting him for taking documents he’s allowed to declassify and take, while Joe Biden, who stole documents from a SCIF as a senator and vice president, skates.
Then there is the DC case. The special counsel will attempt to prove Donald Trump conspired to cause an insurrection.
All this – 91 charges – were rushed to take place before the election.
It really is insidious. 100% political retribution. They’re as far away as you can get outside of operating within the law. And these are people that supposed to be in charge of making sure that the law is being upheld. Insanity!.
It is not communism, it is worse! It is a move to totalitarianism for the benefit of the ‘elite’ where all the rules etc. are for their benefit at the expense of all others. They want the power of life and death over everyone else, to remove and destroy any opposition. They are even worse than Pol Pot and the rest of the Khmer Rouge. They will murder more that Stalin, Mao and Hitler combined. They are worse than all the brutal dictator/butchers of African history. …
Its not communism, its demorat social justice. No jury, no evidence, no defense permitted, decision announced prior to the trial. AND trampling on the 8th amendment we see this clown judge, surely a SCOTUS candidate based on his fealty to the law and constitution, declares guilt where there is no complaint, where the people who lent money to Trump defended him and where the judge said he had superior knowledge regarding real estate valuations and real estate finances to people with decades in the business.
The law of the jungle and the lord of the flies has been established in NY thanks to the democrat politburo. Now we await its human sacrifices.
Well thought out statement by a well read person.
I love the Lord of the Flies reference. They are like the spoiled murderous brats of that story.