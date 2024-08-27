Donald Trump’s Transition Team Could Be Very Good or Very Bad

During his interview with Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy made some concerning statements. One concern is the fact that he has been invited to sit on the transition team and will have a role in selecting staff.

I respect RFK Jr., but he’s a Democrat, and Donald Trump isn’t the best at picking staff.

I mentioned in an earlier post that I hope he provides balance on this transition team because, as much as I like JD Vance, he can come up with some liberal ideas that cost too much money.

However, this could turn out great if the transition goes well. RFK thinks Donald Trump’s actions on J6 were “very bad,” but he understands it wasn’t an insurrection. How anyone could think otherwise is baffling.

Also concerning, is RFK’s extreme climate views. We need moderation on that front.

Personally, I think we need two parties, but this isn’t even about party. We face existential threats and we should welcome anyone who has the courage to join us in a unified way, but with one eye open.

Let Democrats join and change the things we agree on.

I believe Robert F. Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard are courageous patriots. This isn’t about parties any longer. It’s about freedom. Democrats offer totalitarianism.

What do you think? Am I too optimistic?

BREAKING: RFK Jr. tells Tucker that he’s been assigned to Trump’s transition team, where he will have hand in selecting personnel to serve in a second Trump admin “I’ve been asked to go onto the transition team, to help pick the people who will be running the government” pic.twitter.com/SxRO2nAXQh — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 26, 2024