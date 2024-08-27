AG Merrick Garland Is Threatening Us Again

During a presser, a reporter with state ‘legacy’ media asked Merrick Garland, the corrupt US Attorney General, if he shared the concerns of DC prosecutors and judges that we might not have a peaceful transfer of power. He referred to J6. Keep in mind that random Antifa have said they will not allow Donald Trump to become president. No one on the right is saying that.

Garland began his canned answer by threatening and bragging about his 1400 arrests of rallygoers, many of whom were merely trespassing.

“I think our prosecutions have made clear what we think about people who try to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, which is an essential and fundamental element of our democracy. I quibble about whether we have 1500 or slightly less than 1500, but we have way more than 1400 now prosecutions, and we have a substantial number of convictions.

“I think that’s shown to everybody how seriously we take an effort to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power the last January 6, the coming January 6th, and every January 6th after that.

He has said nothing about the behaviors of Antifa and BLM while they were rioting in 2020 or more recently at colleges and in city streets. It has been bad, but the media keeps it quiet.

“I want to make it clear to anybody who is thinking about interfering with that they can see what we’ve done with respect to the January 6th prosecutions, and the Justice Department will continue to protect our democracy.”

He’s not concerned with ‘democracy’ in the way conservatives define it since he’s far-left.

Merrick Garland, flanked by Obama henchman and key Russia collusion architect Lisa Monaco, cites growing J6 caseload to warn Americans not to “interfere” in the certification of the 2024 election. (h/t @wendyp4545) First, the transfer of power happens on January 20 not January… pic.twitter.com/XcjgGcI414 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 25, 2024

Julie Kelly Writes

Merrick Garland, flanked by Obama henchman and key Russia collusion architect Lisa Monaco, cites a growing J6 caseload to warn Americans not to “interfere” in the certification of the 2024 election.

First, the transfer of power happens on January 20, not January 6. (And DOJ let off the hook hundreds of 2017 inaugural rioters.)

Second, there is no law guaranteeing the “peaceful transfer of power.” Which is why the Constitution provides several weeks between election day and inauguration day with both a state and congressional certification process and opportunities to contest the results.

Third, as he brags about the nearly 1,500 J6ers arrested and charged so far for January 6–including at least seven last week during the DNC–most face misdemeanors.

Fourth, SCOTUS overturned how this thuggish DOJ used 1512c2 and his prosecutors in most cases are now sheepishly dismissing the count. And we are still awaiting a long delayed opinion by DC appellate court on DOJ’s most common misdemeanor on Jan 6 cases.

Every time I see Lisa Monaco, I fume that 48 Republican senators confirmed her appointment as deputy AG.