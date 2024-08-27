Red Dems: Food Price Controls, Government-Run Groceries

Now that Kamala Harris is talking about food price controls, we should consider that Democrats are also talking about city—and state-run grocery stores. They are also regulating small farms out of existence, and Big Agriculture is taking over. Does it sound like the US government is trying to take over the food supply like all dictators do when they take over a country?

Karl Marx wanted collective ownership to supplant private ownership because he envisioned eliminating social classes and class struggle. His communism has never worked and any careful analysis of the theory shows it cannot work.

“Chicago could fill its “food desert” with a three-store network of city-owned grocery stores for an upfront cost of $26.7 million, a consultant has concluded.

The new 200-page report from HR&A concludes Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to open a city-owned grocery store is “necessary, feasible and implementable.”

Necessary because volatility in the grocery market has led to a wave of consolidations and store closings concentrated in South and West Side neighborhoods.

This is feasible because the city need not become a store operator but instead could act to limit the risk for a private operator.

Implementable because the city’s “significant land ownership, funding tools,” storage, and “community engagement capacity” make it “well-positioned” to provide “support and resources to an established operator.”

They are trying it out in Chicago for one, and predictably, it’s losing money. It’s a relic from the Soviet Union. What Chicago needs to do is go after the crime that forces the stores to close. It won’t be better if the government runs them.

Retailers lost $112 Billion to Theft in 2022. Rather than deal with theft and violence and hold criminals accountable, the Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson decided to establish centrally-planned, Soviet-style, and city-owned groceries.

The Wall Street Journal dispatched a reporter to check out the municipal-owned grocery store in Erie, Kansas, which opened in 2021.

“Erie Market, which the city took to over in 2021, is losing money almost every month amid stiff competition from a Walmart 15 miles away and a Dollar General across the street,” reports the Journal‘s Joe Barrett. Erie Market posted just a single profitable month during 2022 and lost $132,000.

Communism can’t work.

READ MORE HERE.