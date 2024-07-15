Donald Trump’s Vice President Is JD Vance

Donald Trump has picked JD Vance to serve as his vice president.

The selection of James David Vance, author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” could increase the odds of Trump supporters turning out for the Nov. 5 election as the Ohio native is deeply popular with the Republican candidate’s base.

Some in the media claim:

A staunch conservative from a Republican state, Vance is unlikely to bring many new voters into Trump’s corner, however, and may even alienate some moderates. Some Trump supporters had pushed him to select a woman or person of color as his No. 2 to expand a coalition that skews toward white men.

Picking a woman or a person of color just because of their gender or race is not what we stand for – we stand for meritocracy.

What do you think?

This is Donald Trump’s statement:

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association.

J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for: the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

JD Vance spotted leaving his home in a motorcade Is he going to be Vice President? If so, he would be a strong deterrent against the Deep State trying to remove Trump pic.twitter.com/jRdfMsDwby — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 15, 2024

Day 1, RNC Convention

LIVE: Day One: 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – 7/15/24 https://t.co/ihet5J2j0b — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 15, 2024