This Is How the Victims of Assassin Thomas Cooks Are Doing

One of the two men injured during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been identified as David Dutch of New Kensington, a town 26 miles to the south.

The 57-year-old Marine veteran was struck twice, once in the liver and once in the chest, when 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire at Trump with the crowd behind him at the rally. Mr. Dutch has since undergone surgery.

The Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania reportedly said that Dutch is a member of its organization and said that he had been shot in the liver and chest.

“He has had one surgery and is undergoing another this morning,” District 8 Vice Commandant Matt Popovich said in a now-removed post, according to TribLive, which also identified the victim as a military veteran.

“He is currently in an induced coma.” However, he is in stable condition, reports the New York Post.

According to The Independent, 74-year-old James Copenhaver is also in stable condition.

A third attendee, 50-year-old retired fire chief, and hero Corey Comperatore was murdered while protecting his wife and daughter from the bullets. He was shot in the head.

Donald Trump said he lost a chunk of his ear.

Here is a new angle of the deadly assault: