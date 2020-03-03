Donna Brazile tells RNC chair to ‘go to Hell’ over ‘Russian talking points’

Cheat, liar, and current Fox News star, Donna Brazile, lost it on air this morning while commenting on Republicans stating Democrats are trying to prevent Bernie from winning. She tore into Republicans, saying they need to stop commenting on the Democrat race. Apparently, she’s not big on free speech.

Since Democrats winning has a huge impact on every American, we all must be allowed to comment.

Brazile, who once gave debate questions to Hillary in advance, was especially angry with Ronna McDaniel, the RNC head and told her to “go to hell.” She said there was no proof Democrats are blocking Bernie. That’s a lie right there.

Brazile said, “First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. Stay the hell out of our race! Stay the hell out of our race! I get sick and tired of Republicans telling me and my colleagues about our process… And for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans. That is stupid. So, Ronna, go to hell!”

Russia again??? Did Putin say something about Democrats not letting Bernie win? We must have missed that.

It’s very sly of her to get Russia in there for the uninformed voters.

Watch:

Donna Brazile, who is paid to give her opinion on politics, is unhinged this morning. Tells Republicans to “stay the hell out of their [Democrat] race.” Goes on to tell @GOPChairwoman to “go to hell.” pic.twitter.com/BDqLdO8IqB — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 3, 2020

As Mr. Walters said, Brazile wrote about it herself:

“We know about the DNC rigging the race against Bernie because you wrote a book about it and did a media tour, @donnabrazile. I’m sure this primary makes you feel like you’re in hell, and while misery loves company, all we can do is offer our sympathies.”

Watch what Ronna said:

We know about the DNC rigging the race against Bernie because you wrote a book about it and did a media tour, @donnabrazile. I’m sure this primary makes you feel like you’re in hell, and while misery loves company, all we can do is offer our sympathies. https://t.co/6ScdUv0fIj — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) March 3, 2020

Ronna McDaniel responded on Twitter:

As Ronna said ‘sympathetically,’ “It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home.”

It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020