‘Moderate’ Biden promises Beto will handle his gun confiscation program

Joe Biden has a lot of political debt to pay off in exchange for today’s many endorsements. One of those payoffs goes to the absolutely crazy Beto O’Rourke.

Biden will hire Beto O’Rourke to take our guns and work on climate change. Beto promised to take our guns forcibly. Don’t forget, Biden is the ‘moderate’ in the Democrat race.

The fake Hispanic had a very extreme gun confiscation plan. O’Rourke said he would force people to participate in his proposed gun buyback/confiscation and he wanted every gun imaginable.

During one rally while he was still in the running, Beto was asked if he would take our guns, and he said, “Hell, yes! we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That caused consternation among his fellow Democrats who refuse to tell the truth about their ultimate goals.

Beto took to cursing all over the place to convince people he was serious about taking our guns. He told Virginians “this is f**ked up,” and it’s Congress’s fault. And then he sold “f***ed up” tees with the word spelled out.

In the clip below, Quid Pro Joe promises, “And by the way, this guy (Beto) has changed the face of what we deal with in regard to guns, assault weapons; in regard to Climate Change. And I just want to warn ?, if I win I’m coming for him (Beto).

Watch:

Watch Beto talk about obliterating our Second Amendment:

WATCH: Democrat Beto O’Rourke Threatens Door-to-Door Confiscation of Your Guns by Force pic.twitter.com/KCfqghnWFU — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2019