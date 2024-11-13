Don’t Be Concerned About John Thune as Senate Majority Leader

For whatever reason, Donald Trump never endorsed Tim Scott, but Thune and Trump mended their relationship, and Thune fundraised for Trump.

In February, Thune said, "I support former President Trump's campaign to win the presidency, and I intend to do everything I can to see that he has a Republican majority in the Senate working with him to restore American strength at home and abroad."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Thune met with Trump in March at Mar-a-Lago to defuse tension. Thune told the Journal the pair has “an understanding, and it’s professional,” adding: “We’re going to need to work together for the good of the country.”

Senate Republicans wanted someone with a talent for strategy, something that will be very important with Democrats. Thune is good at that. No matter how unlikable McConnell is, he’s a brilliant tactician.

No matter what Thune wants, Donald Trump will set the agenda.

Reportedly, Scott didn’t do well when he ran the NRSC in 2022.

Thune’s state of South Dakota went big for Trump, and he’s not going to make them angry.

After being elected Wednesday, Thune released a statement saying he was “extremely honored” and that the “Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda.”

Trump didn’t comment on Thune’s election. Trump had not congratulated him or weighed in publicly as of mid-Wednesday afternoon, but Thune said in a tweet that he had spoken to Trump and “Senate Republicans are excited and ready to get to work implementing President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people.”

Trump didn’t see the need to intervene, so we should trust him. It will work out.

