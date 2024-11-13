Trump Picks Matt Gaetz to Serve as US Attorney General

By
M DOWLING
-
2
53

The Left is losing their minds. The people they have targeted the most are Trump’s picks for Cabinet positions. Democrats shouldn’t be upset. They promoted and people who orchestrated hoaxes against donald Trump.

Matt Gaetz was picked for Attorney General.

He’s not PC.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz