Don’t Call It Martial Law But Don’t Walk Down the Street in Ottawa – Livestream

By
M Dowling
-
8

If you are not a citizen and if you are not with an approved state news media as a reporter, you can’t walk down the street in Ottawa. If you’re Canadian and walk down the street, you will be accosted by the Police.

The Police are everywhere in the ‘protected zone’, running up taxpayer costs to act like Brownshirts.

The Rebel News reporter was stopped by the police for walking and at one police stop, the officer documented her presence. She kept getting stopped and was not allowed to walk around. State media journalists were allowed to be in the ‘Red Zone’ but Rebel News is not.

The Police were rude, very rude in most cases. If Ms. Lavoie asked a question, they were worse.

There were police operations on every corner, and no one is allowed to take pictures. This is crazy. You can see how they would terrorize the truckers and other protesters. It’s way too much of a response for common working people honking horns.

Canada is like Turkey now.

THIS IS WHAT THEY REALLY DON’T WANT

The Leftists in Canada fear the rebellion spreading so they’re acting like fascists. It did spread.


