Don’t Call It Martial Law But Don’t Walk Down the Street in Ottawa – Livestream

If you are not a citizen and if you are not with an approved state news media as a reporter, you can’t walk down the street in Ottawa. If you’re Canadian and walk down the street, you will be accosted by the Police.

The Police are everywhere in the ‘protected zone’, running up taxpayer costs to act like Brownshirts.

The Rebel News reporter was stopped by the police for walking and at one police stop, the officer documented her presence. She kept getting stopped and was not allowed to walk around. State media journalists were allowed to be in the ‘Red Zone’ but Rebel News is not.

The Police were rude, very rude in most cases. If Ms. Lavoie asked a question, they were worse.

There were police operations on every corner, and no one is allowed to take pictures. This is crazy. You can see how they would terrorize the truckers and other protesters. It’s way too much of a response for common working people honking horns.

Here’s Alexa’s livestream from Ottawa. She is very brave — yesterday she was targeted by Trudeau’s thuggish police who beat her with a club and shot her in the leg with a tear gas gun. https://t.co/Gm84hRW3Hz — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 20, 2022

Canada is like Turkey now.

It is extremely disturbing to see Canadian journalists attacked, harassed and intimidated. This is unacceptable. Journalists are essential to our democracy and must be free to do their job safely. https://t.co/KY2smZPNX8 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 20, 2022

THIS IS WHAT THEY REALLY DON’T WANT

The Leftists in Canada fear the rebellion spreading so they’re acting like fascists. It did spread.

Same in France! I see the Canadian flag! A flag that now symbolized freedom. It was Pierre Trudeau who adopted that flag; and now it's the symbol of resistance to his dissolute son K̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶J̶o̶f̶f̶r̶e̶y̶ Justin. https://t.co/u63DRPOxtH — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 20, 2022

Love seeing Canadian flags in Germany! And I love that the Canadian flag is now symbolic of the truckers and freedom — not Trudeau the tyrant or his brutal police forces. Everyone knows: if you fly the flag, you're against Trudeau and his thug-cops. That's actually amazing. https://t.co/SOKb9btilH — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 20, 2022

