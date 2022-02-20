Eric Adams Will Make the Subways Safe As He Defunds the Police AGAIN!

“No more smoking, no more doing drugs, no more sleeping, no more doing barbecues on the subway system — those days are over” — Mayor Eric Adams

Don’t hold your breath, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to clean up the subways.

“No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want,” he said. He pronounced “barbecues” as “bobbycues”.

Right, Eric, New York City is famous for its subway barbecues although we couldn’t find one person who ever saw one in a subway.

“No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

He lets homeless live in the subway.

After the NYPD was defunded by a billion dollars, Mayor Eric Adams will defund them again just “a bit.” A “slight decrease,” that’s all.

Bernie Kerik was his boss once and he gives the lowdown on the kook now in charge of New York City:

Related