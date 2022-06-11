Don’t Doubt the NFL Is Fully WOKE – Jack Del Rio’s Chilling Fine

If you doubt the NFL is WOKE, destroying the sport, watch Clay Travis discuss the Jack Del Rio fine in the second clip. If you do nothing else, watch that. It’s chilling. Keep in mind as you watch the clip, that Kaepernick was never fined. He walked around in cops-as-pigs shirts and was interviewed wearing tees with portraits of Marxist dictators.

Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for merely saying that if we are going to talk about J6, we should look at the George Floyd riots. Listen to what he says in the first clip. He even apologized for it. We don’t understand why since he said nothing wrong.

Apparently, the Head Coach thinks he “hurt a lot of people”.

Jack Del Rio is RIGHT! …and THAT is why they are trashing him. pic.twitter.com/FwwQ0XgXeJ — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 9, 2022

Now listen to what Clay Travis says in explanation. He does an excellent job of describing the situation.

Jack Del Rio fined $100k by Redskins for not having the right political opinions, Biden’s policies lead to another 40 year inflation high at 8.6%, Warriors-Celtics game four, January 6th Trump obsession, college baseball super regional under way https://t.co/iUGAaICHZf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 10, 2022

The Washington Commanders, like the rest of the NFL, are WOKE – very. Don’t doubt me.

Woke Head Coach. Jack Del Rio is a truth teller! https://t.co/vOE8X9ulT6 — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) June 11, 2022

Here’s tonight’s @TuckerCarlson hit on Washington fining Jack Del Rio $100k for his political opinions and the left wing woke takeover of sports: pic.twitter.com/rDw4BBJnIB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 11, 2022

Related