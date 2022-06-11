As War Looms, China Builds US Defense and Loans US $$$ for Ukraine

As the proxy war with Russia looks more and more like a hot war, the Department of Defense is hiring [Marxist] equity officers. They just hired a Global Equity Ambassador as war with Russia looms. At the same time, we borrow from China to fund Ukraine. This is as inflation ravages middle-class Americans.

We are also borrowing money from China to buy weapons – for Ukraine. Meanwhile, as Russia threatens to bomb US cities, we outsource critical components in ammo to China. Go to 10:24 on the mark on the clip below.

China plays a dangerously large role in US defense production. That is according to a 2018 Pentagon report.

For example, America’s war machine runs on advanced electronics, most of which are made abroad. Ninety percent of the world’s printed circuit boards are manufactured in Asia, and more than half in China. This is a consequence partly as a result of China’s determined effort to build up a domestic research and manufacturing base for their own advanced technologies. Beijing has a sizable stake in the U.S. economy and industries.

BORROWING FROM CHINA FOR UKRAINE

Congress needs to borrow money from China to send aid to Ukraine, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told “Breitbart News Daily” on May 18th 2022, one day before the Senate overwhelmingly voted to send $40 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine and its allies.

“I think it’s important to know that we don’t have any money to send,” Paul, a fiscal conservative, explained. “We have to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine. And I think most people kind of get that, and many Republicans will say that when it’s a new social program, but if it’s military aid to a country, they’re like, ‘Well, we can borrow that, that’s a justified borrowing.’”

“The problem is that it all leads to inflation, so it kind of hurts the Republican argument that Biden’s spending and Biden’s debt leads to inflation, except for when it’s bipartisan spending and that doesn’t really count,” he noted.

The United States is currently more than $30 trillion in debt. The U.S. owes China more than $1 trillion, Investopedia states.

“To borrow the money from China simply to send it to Ukraine makes no sense and makes us weaker, not stronger,” Paul said on the Senate floor about the aid package.

The war that matters is Taiwan. They make our semiconductors and microchips. Yet, we borrow from China and are dependent on them for our medications, and many other vital goods.

