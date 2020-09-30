Don’t miss Comey’s testimony! Turns out he knows nothing about the FBI

We heard bombshell news from DNI Ratcliffe yesterday that the primary source for the Steele dossier was a ‘national security threat’ who was investigated as a Russian spy from 2009 to 2011. Obama and his team were briefed about it at that time. Despite that, Jim Comey, who is testifying before the Senate Judiciary today, can’t remember a thing. He also doesn’t recall, he doesn’t remember, he read it in the Horowitz report, he doesn’t know anything about Clinesmith (the Mueller team attorney who is pleading guilty to perjury), he doesn’t know but could only speculate, and he didn’t know Christopher Steele was biased against President Trump.

The former FBI director was cc’d on the 9/16 investigative referral at that time, yet Comey said, under oath, “It doesn’t ring a bell.”

Watch:

NOW: Senate Judiciary hearing. On @DNI_Ratcliffe letter + whether he received an “investigative referral” Sept 2016 about an alleged effort by Clinton campaign to distract from the email probe. @Comey said under oath, “It doesn’t ring a bell.” @LindseyGrahamSC “It went to you.” https://t.co/TqVz44GJX5 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 30, 2020

Senator Graham pressed him about the investigative referral:

#ComeyHearing: “It went to you.” Lindsey calls out Comey for feigning ignorance about an investigative referral on Hillary Clinton’s role in cooking up the Russia hoax scheme. The referral was transmitted to Comey. pic.twitter.com/GF7JuajURf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 30, 2020

Democrat [socialist] senator Durbin said the hearing is a waste of time, which is not unexpected. Actually, he’s right since Comey just keeps lying and no one will hold him to account for it.

“Everybody’s responsible,

but NOBODY’S RESPONSIBLE…

Somebody needs to be responsible for misleading the court @LindseyGrahamSC torches Dick Durbin after he claims the hearing is a waste of time@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/0PBlrJNMyg — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) September 30, 2020

Comey was the FBI Director but apparently just a bystander who knew nothing about what was going on at the FBI:

.@Comey says the FBI director bears no responsibility to determine whether allegations are true before pursuing FISA applications; says he doesn’t even know who prepared the applications pic.twitter.com/RgRrAHwuUx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

Comey claimed Trump is a Russian asset because Trump said he didn’t trust the very same U.S. intelligence agencies that tried to frame him for treason with Russian disinformation and funding from Hillary Clinton and the DNC. It was actually a coup that was led by Comey himself.

James Comey really expects us to believe he didn’t know the source of the Steele Dossier?

Senator Lee said to Comey: Before you were confirmed, you claimed the rule of law mattered. You promised you would always dot the i’s and cross the t’s. I trusted you. You gave me your word. And yet you sit in front of us today and claim to know nothing about your own investigation.

As Catherine Herridge reports, the FBI also interviewed the dossier source for three days in January 2017. At that time, the source dismissed Steele’s reporting as gossip.

investigation as suspected Russian agent. FBI also interviewed dossier source over three day period January 2017 where he dismissed Steele reporting as rumor. @CBSNews https://t.co/Pjk287ZwfT — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 30, 2020

Comey said he wouldn’t have signed the warrant today and would have wanted a more complete understanding. But he did know. Documents show he knew by December 2016 at the latest.

GRAHAM: “Knowing then what you know now — would you still have signed the warrant application against Carter Page?” COMEY: “No, I would have wanted a much more complete understanding…” pic.twitter.com/IPNSGNCCOk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

Sadly, Chris Wallace made sure to not ask Joe Biden about this last night.

Yesterday we got proof the party in power spied on the party out of power using what their party had solicited from Russia, which they knew was disinformation, to falsely accuse their opponents of what they did to meddle in the election. And Joe Biden wasn’t asked about it. — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 30, 2020

