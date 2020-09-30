Kellyanne blasts ‘creepy’ Joe for twisting her words & don’t sniff her hair

Kellyanne Conway called out ‘creepy/sleepy/weepy Joe.” He twisted what she said about violent nationwide protests. Biden tried to make it seem as if she was encouraging violence to help President Trump’s re-election.

It’s not what she said and Biden should know that, but with his dementia, who knows.

She said he “lied” during the debate about previous remarks she made.

Conway made her comments after Biden referenced her during the debate. He was recalling a Fox News interview in August when Conway said:

I also noticed there was a quote today from a restaurateur in Wisconsin saying, ‘are you protesters trying to get Donald Trump re-elected?’ He knows full stop and I guess Mayor Pete knows full stop that the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on whose best on public safety.

I was in Fort McHenry last night when Vice President Pence gave his impassioned plea and one of his biggest applause lines in that audience, standing ovation, is when he talks about the thin blue line. He talks about how we would never defund the police. We have more generously resourced and we’re deeply respected, our military veterans, our police, our border protection, and other law enforcement officers keeping us safe.

After that, Biden claimed during an interview on MSNBC that Conway said that the rioting was “better for us.”

Biden said, “I have a quote here from Kellyanne Conway, she said, ‘the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, it equals, it’s better for us, it’s very clear choice it presents for us.’”

He is such a liar.

During the debate, Joe claimed WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE that Trump was trying to cause chaos because it would help him on the campaign trail. Then he said”

And by the way, you know, his own former spokesperson said, ‘You know, riots and chaos and violence help his cause.’ That’s what this is all about.

Conway responded on Twitter, writing: “Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either.”

Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either. https://t.co/MaNckWRB2n — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 30, 2020

