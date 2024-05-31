Don’t Overreact or Give Up! Ask Yourself “What Would Rush Say!”

Free speech gives us the ability to react vigorously with effective arguments and expose the weakness and misdirection of the other side’s claims. ~Rush Limbaugh

Do whatever you can to help Donald Trump win. Call and write to your representatives, especially Republicans. Set up a podcast, start a blog, help make calls, or go door-to-door (it’s actually fun). Most of all, don’t overreact. We have not lost, and we won’t.

The truth does not require a majority to prevail, ladies and gentlemen. The truth is its own power. The truth will out. Never forget that. ~ Rush

Ronald Reagan used to say, “What would John Wayne do, some of us would ask, “What would Rush say.” You know he’d tell you not to give up and move ahead with optimism.

It’s never time to give up because we will never give up America. New ideas will arise, and America will be worth fighting for. Whatever form it takes, we will prevail. We are not alone. Think and come up with new ideas. Work at it for the children and the grandchildren. Teach them when you can.

This is what he would tell you now:

Erick Erickson said something I agree with this morning. You might agree as well. Alinsky is over-emphasized, but this one thing is important to consider:

Alinsky dedicated his book, Rules for Radicals, to Satan and advocated “controlled conflict” for community organizing. He argued that, when fighting against the established order, it was necessary to push, through action, the established order to overreact. Through that overreaction, the progressive activists enhanced their leverage, usually through a backlash in public opinion against the overreaction.

Yes, the situation is bad. Yes, the Soviet Democrats have permeated every sector of society, but fight for America in ways that won’t get you thrown in prison. That is what they want. We can win because we have justice and truth on our side. Be Gandhi, be MLK Jr., not Malcolm X.

Journalists are simply leftists disguised as reporters. They’re political activists disguised as reporters. ~ Rush

Remember what Rush said about American exceptionalism. This isn’t an exact quote, but it’s close.

The core of American exceptionalism is that we are the first country to enshrine in law via our founding documents that the individual has rights and liberties that cannot be taken away from them, especially by the government. And it is this that allows otherwise ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things. Because it removes the shackles that allow everybody in this country to set out on a path to get what they want and be what they want. It doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want. There’s a common morality and framework of law within these behaviors, but you know what Rush meant – within the law and morality.

That is what the Democrat party objects to and doesn’t like.

First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win. ~ Mahatma Gandhi

