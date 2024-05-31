Justice Roberts Refuses Democrat Senators’ Demand

Democrats demanded a hearing with Justice Roberts about the manufactured flag scandal, and he refused. They want Justice Alito to recuse himself from anything regarding the election – like Donald Trump’s immunity. He has refused.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a meeting DEMANDED by Democratic lawmakers who wanted to discuss two flags flown briefly at Justice Samuel Alito’s properties.

“Separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence counsel against such appearances,” Roberts wrote in a letter released by the Supreme Court.

The chief justice’s letter landed a day after Alito told lawmakers in his own letters that he would not recuse in cases involving the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Alito said his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, briefly flew an upside-down American flag at their Virginia home in January 2021 in response to a neighborhood spat. He said she also raised the “Appeal to Heaven” flag at their New Jersey property last summer.

“My wife is fond of flying flags,” Alito wrote. “I am not.”

The Soviet Democrats think any US flag is an abomination and only represents Donald Trump or J6ers. That should tell you plenty.

This is what Democrats are offended by – the Tree of Liberty, Appeal to Heaven flag:

Far left senators, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, DEMANDED a meeting with Justice John Roberts because they want to control another branch of government that they largely ignore anyway. [Biden and the college forgiveness for one]

