Don’t Panic! Give Made in America a Chance!

There is no free trade when the US is the only one engaged. President Trump only charged about half of what they charge us. If they go to 0, he will too, and vice versa.

Reportedly, during the pandemic, when Donald Trump called the COVID virus the Wuhan flu, China said stop it or we will stop sending antibiotics. I think President Trump took a lesson from that and we should too.

If this chart is accurate, no one can reasonably argue against the actions Donald Trump is taking. It doesn’t even take into account that some other countries are not allowing US products to be sold in their countries.

China timed its retaliatory tariffs to bring the market down again today. They have the most to lose.

China’s Finance Ministry on Friday said it would impose a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the U.S. starting on April 10. The ministry criticized Washington’s decision to impose 34% of additional reciprocal levies on China — bringing total U.S. tariffs against the country to 54% — as “inconsistent with international trade rules.”

U.S. stock futures and European markets fell sharply on news of the reciprocal tariffs.

People won’t stay calm, but they should. Trump can handle it. We must get back to buy America and made in America. We need jobs for our American workers.

Mitch Feierstein explains in this clip that the market is not Donald Trump’s fault.

We must Make It in the USA! We are becoming solely dependent on other countries, including our adversaries. We are dependent on China for much needed drugs like daibetic drugs and pain relievers like Advil.

This is a good thing. Try not to panic. It’s exciting. We are bringing America back from the jaws of people sucking us dry.

Remember when liberals pushed Made in America???

I bought into the “conservative” free trade orthodoxy, then watched my hometown Buffalo fall apart as our heavy industries moved overseas. Now Buffalo is an empty shell of what it once was. It’s a fact: “Conservatives” did this. Time for a change. Thank you President Trump. pic.twitter.com/VeJxjcI5vr — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 4, 2025

