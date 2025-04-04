19 AGs Sue Over EO Calling for Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Nineteen Democrat state Attorneys General filed a lawsuit on Thursday against President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

This is on top of Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and the DNC suing President Trump. They are also suing his agencies and agency heads. That lawsuit aims to enshrine the states’ rights to keep elections unsecured.

For example, California no longer allows voter ID.

Even if they win any, they are tying up every agency head from fulfilling the agenda.

NINETEEN AGS ARE OPPOSED

In the lawsuit, attorneys general from 19 states called for blocking provisions of Trump’s executive order. They say it is a state rights issue [to keep them unsecured].

Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin filed the lawsuit.

“The Elections EO violates the Constitution. It interferes with States’ inherent sovereignty and their constitutional power. They have the right to regulate the time, place, and manner of federal elections,” the lawsuit states.

“It also usurps Congress’s powers to legislate (under the Elections Clause) and to appropriate (under the Spending Clause) because Congress has not chosen to implement the changes the President seeks to impose by decree,” the lawsuit said. “The critical funds at issue have in large measure already been appropriated by Congress.”

On March 25, Trump signed an executive order to “protect the integrity” of U.S. elections. The order mandated voter “citizenship verification [in every state].” It also banned foreign nationals from interfering in U.S. elections, registering to vote, or voting in Federal elections.

Excerpt

“Yet States fail adequately to vet voters’ citizenship, and, in recent years, the Department of Justice has failed to prioritize and devote sufficient resources for enforcement of these provisions. Even worse, the prior administration actively prevented States from removing aliens from their voter lists.

“Additionally, Federal laws, such as the National Voter Registration Act (Public Law 103-31) and the Help America Vote Act (Public Law 107-252), require States to maintain an accurate and current Statewide list of every legally registered voter in the State. And the Department of Homeland Security is required to share database information with States upon request so they can fulfill this duty. See 8 U.S.C. 1373(c). Maintaining accurate voter registration lists is a fundamental requirement in protecting voters from having their ballots voided or diluted by fraudulent votes.

“Federal law, 52 U.S.C. 30121, prohibits foreign nationals from participating in Federal, State, or local elections by making any contributions or expenditures. But foreign nationals and non-governmental organizations have taken advantage of loopholes in the law’s interpretation, spending millions of dollars through conduit contributions and ballot-initiative-related expenditures. This type of foreign interference in our election process undermines the franchise and the right of American citizens to govern their Republic.

“Above all, elections must be honest and worthy of the public trust. That requires voting methods that produce a voter-verifiable paper record, allowing voters to efficiently check their votes to protect against fraud or mistake. Election-integrity standards must be modified accordingly.”

WE CAN’T TRUST TWO JUSTICES

Hillary’s attorney, Marc Elias, is behind it. He dedicates himself to making elections unsecured.

We need to be worried about the Supreme Court. There is the shocking evidence that Chief Justice Roberts is friends with the radical anti-Trumper Norm Eisen. Eisen says Coney Barrett hates Trump and will vote against him with Roberts. Norm Eisen has been behind many lawfare attacks against Donald Trump. Norm Eisen believes they will vote against Trump on everything.

