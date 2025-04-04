RI Federal Judge Issues TRO to Mandate COVID Slush Funds Remain

Rhode Island federal judge Mary S. McElroy, a Trump appointee, issued a temporary restraining order to force the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to reinstate $11 billion in long-expired COVID-19 relief funds. The pandemic was over in 2023, but greedy states want the funds as the country goes deeply in debt.

The ruling results from a lawsuit by 23 mostly deep-blue states and DC. The nation is going bankrupt, but they want to keep spending way above our means based on the usual BS.

Remember that a secondary purpose is to keep the elected President so busy that he and his appointees can’t do the job they were elected to do. These are today’s Democrats.

The plaintiffs are: Rhode Island, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

Read the lawsuit at this link.

You Can’t Cut Waste

The filing opposes Sec. Robert Kennedy’s decision to cut the wasteful expenditures.

HHS stated, “The end of the pandemic provides cause to terminate COVID-related grant funds. These grant funds were issued for a limited purpose: to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic. Now that the pandemic is over, the grant funds are no longer necessary.”

Attorneys general and governors claim that cutting this spending amounts to administrative overreach. They argue the pandemic may be “officially over,” but they want the money.

It’s another slush fund. This is how government grows waste and fraud:

“I cannot overstate how reckless and illegal these cuts are,” said Arizona Attorney General Mayes. “By slashing these grants, the Trump administration has launched an all-out attack on Arizona’s public health system—harming the entire state, but hitting rural communities the hardest. These cuts target the very places that rely most on this critical funding. Eliminating it would devastate our already precarious system and cost jobs across Arizona, from doctors to tribal health workers. I will fight this every step of the way.”

They will say anything to keep the slush funds. They won’t cut anything because doing so could cost them votes.

Ample Evidence to Keep the Slush Fund

Judge McElroy claims there is ample evidence that these cuts will cause immediate hardship to Americans nationwide:

“These terminations are causing, and will continue to cause, significant and irreparable harm to Plaintiff States. Plaintiff States and their local health jurisdictions have operated their programs in reliance on the fact that, as long as they complied with the terms and conditions, they would receive these funds for the stated time in the awards,” the ruling states.

COVID is over, and these politicians don’t want to give up the funds. They can find all kinds of reasons to keep them, none appropriate to their original justification. If they need money for other health issues, there are routes they can take – legal ones.

This judge thinks she has the right to tell HHS what to do. As we know, there is no statutory justification for her to do this, but where is the Supreme Court? Well, Chief Justice Roberts is friends with one of the worst lawfare leftists on the planet, and Coney Barrett allegedly dislikes Trump, so do they hate Trump more than they love America?

We will find out.

