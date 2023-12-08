Don’t Worry, Libs! Hunter Has Nothing to do With Dad Joe

CNN wants you to know that Hunter’s criminal charges have nothing to do with Daddy Joe.

The media is working hard to cover this up. Obama’s wingman, Eric Holder, says there is no evidence that Joe did anything wrong. After Democrats weaponized every agency of government, Holder claims Republicans, who have virtually no power, weaponized it.

“There is no proof Joe Biden is tied to any of Hunter’s crimes.” – Obama AG Eric Holder, most known for committing the ATF Gunwalking Fast and Furious crimes and not going to jail. CNN says he’s an expert. pic.twitter.com/mE4efbjD9o — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) December 8, 2023

MSNBC is singing the same tune. Hunter didn’t hold office, blah, blah, blah…

On MSNBC, they quickly turned to the tired false line that there’s no connection between Hunter’s illegal activities and his dad. Lisa Rubin’s been too busy obsessing over Trump trials to really have an opinion, but Willie Geist and Jon Lemire tap-danced on the Biden denial line. pic.twitter.com/AY9F7xWkjT — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) December 8, 2023

The Indictment

Special counsel David Weiss has filed a second indictment against President Biden’s son Hunter, this time on tax charges, as the continued fallout from a collapsed plea deal this summer means the younger Biden could go on trial twice next year while his father runs for reelection. The president’s son was charged by a grand jury in California with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion, and filing false tax returns; three of the charges are felonies, and another six are misdemeanors.

The Washington Post:

“But multiple inquiries on Capitol Hill have failed to publicly surface significant evidence of wrongdoing by the sitting president, and the indictment filed Thursday does not link him to any alleged criminal behavior,” says WaPo.

The charges, while serious, were far less explosive than ones pushed by former President Donald J. Trump and congressional Republicans, who have been angry with the department for failing to find wider criminal wrongdoing by the president’s son and family.

ABC News, after leaving out key information such as the judge canceled Hunter’s plea deal because it was ridiculous, wrote the following:

As developments in Hunter Biden’s legal drama continue to ebb and flow, President Biden has maintained that he and his son never discussed his foreign business dealings. There is no indication that the federal investigation has involved the president in any way.

Catherine Herridge at CBS News took a different approach, saying it leaves Hunter open to FARA charges.

CBS NEWS: The Hunter Biden indictment “seems to leave the door open” to foreign lobbying violations related to his foreign business deals pic.twitter.com/OzVO7twPf1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2023

Related