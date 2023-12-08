Alex Jones’s reporter Owen Shroyer is out of prison. He was in lockdown for almost the entire time. He says never take anything in your life for granted because you never know when it all can be taken away.

He was imprisoned for alleged “amplified lies” on January 6.

I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next. My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated. My faith in God solidified.

My faith in the American people reaffirmed. pic.twitter.com/nklcVqTKC3 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) December 8, 2023

It appears that Mr. Shroyer was imprisoned for his free speech.

Reporter Owen Shroyer has been sentenced to prison for 60 days for the January 6th Capitol riot. He never entered the building but was on the steps. What the Feds seemed concerned about were his comments. They were highlighted during his trial.

As with many of the J6 protesters, they claimed his speech “helped create” the riot. They also claimed he attempted to disrupt government business.

They claimed he “amplified lies” about the 2020 election. Yet, there are many reasons to believe the election was corrupt, from the concealment of intel lies about Hunter’s laptop to mail-in balloting. It’s also legal to lie.

The Feds charged him very harshly, partly because he yelled out at another congressional meeting and because he yelled out during the J6 protest.

Shroyer and Alex Jones were originally on the steps to tell people not to enter the Capitol building because it was a “setup.”

The Feds used his language as the basis for the charges, trial, and sentencing.

Prosecutors wanted him in prison for 120 days.

