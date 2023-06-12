Dorsey Didn’t Know Extent of Government Involvement in Twitter

Jack Dorsey – Rasputin – didn’t really know how much government involvement there was in Twitter. He now says we need to be transparent and let the people decide.

I guess he didn’t notice his company canceling conservatives, suspending, and deplatforming anyone who questioned the election or vaccines, and taking down the President of the United States.

“There’s a lot of stuff in the Twitter Files that I never saw because it wasn’t at that level, and I was surprised by the level of engagement with government agencies. I was surprised by the requests, but…our team members pushed back on a lot of that stuff…I think they acted with fairness. I think they generally did the right thing. Of course, we made a bunch of mistakes, especially around the NY Post and the Hunter Biden laptop story, but I believe they’re good people, and they were doing the best they could with the information they had.”

