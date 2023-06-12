WOW! Sen. Grassley’s Stunning Floor Speech on Hunter & Joe – There Are Tapes

According to Sen. Grassley, the whistleblower on the Biden bribery-treason investigation is a foreign national who allegedly has seventeen audio recordings, fourteen of Hunter Biden and two of then-vice president Joe Biden. He kept them as an insurance policy.

During a floor speech today, Sen. Grassley said he wanted to provide more transparency on the subject.

“The 1023 produced to the House committees redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them.

“Seventeen such recordings, according to 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden.

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot.

“The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden. Based on the facts known to the Congress and the public, it’s clear that the Justice Department, the FBI, haven’t nearly had the same laser focus on the Biden family.

“Special counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump. Well, what is US attorney Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to the high-stakes bribery scheme?”

Watch:

🚨BREAKING: Senator Chuck Grassley says that the FD-1023 form says the foreign national who bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them that were kept as an “insurance policy”. pic.twitter.com/0fkKJP6CuI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 12, 2023

ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT

Earlier today, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) filed Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox News:

Ogles’ articles accuse Biden of having “weaponized” the presidency, as president and vice president, to “shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability.”

They further accuse Biden of acting in a “manner contrary to the public trust and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States” with his handling of the southern border crisis.

Joe Biden hasn’t just failed the American people with his abysmal excuse for ‘leadership’ — he’s violated his sworn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Ogles told Fox News Digital.

“The American people know they can’t depend on the so-called ‘Department of Justice’ to investigate the Biden family’s corruption, and so it’s up to the U.S. Congress to hold him accountable once and for all,” Ogles said.

What took so long? It might well be too late for the United States. Our economy is sinking; we have too much debt to pay off; millions of people who came in and continue to come in will forever change the country; the world is uniting against the US and our financial system; and this administration has seriously damaged the foundations of our fossil fuel industry.

