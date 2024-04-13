Double Standard in Media Headlines for OJ

AP Headline, April, 2024: The football great Orenthal James Simpson, known as OJ, has died

In addition to most very likely certainly murdering two people, he served years in prison for stealing his own stuff from the people he sold it to.

Watch comedian Adam Corolla address the double standard in media headlines. Megyn Kelly asked him about the ridiculous coverage of OJ Simpson’s death. Most people know or believe OJ is a double murderer despite the acquittal.

The White House, via “historic” KJP, as she describes herself, offered their condolences to the black double murderer’s family. That’s fine, especially for his children. However, they had not one word to offer his white victims, Nicole Brown Simpson or Ron Goldman.

KJP gave White House condolences to OJ Simpson’s family. Zero mention of the two people he murdered or their families: pic.twitter.com/6PDQvdLL0r — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 12, 2024

Related