Doug Emhoff Describes How Kamala Handled Jobs

On Sunday, Doug Emhoff was campaigning in Cobb County, Georgia, when he mentioned his relationship with Tim Walz. Emhoff said he gave him a big “bro hug.”

Ugh!

Then he bragged about his wife being such a “badass.” That is confusing since she was installed in an anti-democratic coup with zero votes and the Soros family insisting she become the candidate.

Emhoff spoke about how his wife, Willie Brown’s former piece-on-the-side, handled her jobs. Doug said, “Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work.”

People gasped online, which is why I mentioned it.

Willie Brown Wrote in January 2019

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” Brown wrote Saturday. Brown was the speaker from 1980 to 1995, before his stint as San Francisco mayor.

According to SF Weekly, Brown appointed Harris to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and then to the Medical Assistance Commission – positions that paid her more than $400,000 over five years.

They were basically no-show jobs.

Brown also gave Harris a BMW.

“And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco,” he said in a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and a host of other politicians,” he added.

“The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.,” Brown wrote. “That’s politics for ya.”