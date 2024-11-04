This Is Why Harris Won’t Take a Stand on Crime & Drug Offenses

By
M DOWLING
-
0
19

Kamala Harris, the former attorney general of California, will not say if she voted for or against increased penalties for crime and drug offenses.

We already posted her former views on not wanting to prosecute for drug dealers until the third offense to give you an idea of where she stands. That is why she won’t tell you what it is. Just look at her lawlessness as Vice President with open borders and funding domestic terrorists.

Here’s her fake excuse where she refuses to take a stand on crime:

Alex Thompson is an Axios and CNN contributor who has been trying to get answers from her, but she doesn’t give answers.

Harris’s Plan for Drug Dealers

“DA Kamala Harris floated a plan to the police department to not prosecute drug dealers until their third arrest. … The police command, hearing about this, said, This is crazy. AC Transit, Bart, and Sam Trans will have to add extra buses and trains to transport all the drug dealers.

“One said, Captain Cashman said, I believe in catch and release for trout, but not for drug dealers, and it’s just what you said. Word travels on the street. So drug dealers hear about this, and they flock to San Francisco, and there’s a connection between that kind of rampant drug dealer and turf wars and homicides. That’s why that article troubles me so much.


